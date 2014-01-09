Porsche eyes record sales in 2014, helped by new Macan SUV

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Porsche aims to increase sales of sports cars and sport-utility vehicles to another record this year after global deliveries hit an all-time high in 2013.

Deliveries of models including the iconic 911 and the top-selling Cayenne SUV rose 14.9 percent last year to 162,145 cars, boosted by demand from all major markets, Porsche said on Thursday.

Porsche will start selling the new Macan compact SUV in April and trusts that demand from the United States and China, its two biggest markets, will remain strong in 2014.

“All of this may enable us to once again sell more cars in 2014 than in 2013,” sales chief Bernhard Maier told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)