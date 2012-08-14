FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche sales up 16 pct in July on Germany, China
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 14, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Porsche sales up 16 pct in July on Germany, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German sports-car maker Porsche AG sold 12,391 vehicles in July, 16 percent more than a year earlier on demand in Germany and China.

“We are confident that we will see solid growth around the world during the course of the year, despite the economic uncertainty in Europe,” Porsche AG board member Bernhard Maier said in a statement on Tuesday.

July sales in Germany were up 31 percent at 1,694 cars and China sales were up 18 percent at 2,936. In the United States, Porsche sold only 1 percent more cars in July, or 2,803 vehicles.

In the January-July period, vehicle sales were up 14 percent at 81,562.

Porsche AG, which has just been bought by Volkswagen , said last month it expects to increase its profit this year as record vehicle sales help offset high costs for model launches and factory extensions. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.