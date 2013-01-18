FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche 2013 U.S. sales may top record 35,000 last year
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Porsche 2013 U.S. sales may top record 35,000 last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German group Porsche's U.S. sales this year, benefiting from growing demand for two-seaters, may top the record 35,000 sports cars and SUVs delivered in 2012.

U.S. sales of the Volkswagen-owned Porsche division rose 21 percent last year, Porsche U.S. chief Detlev von Platen told Reuters on Friday.

"I am quite optimistic about the outlook ... We notice strong demand for our models. The momentum is clearly there." The U.S. market accounts for about a quarter of Porsche's sales.

Stuttgart-based Porsche may be able to increase global sales to 200,000 vehicles earlier than its 2018 target, from 141,000 in 2012, and plans to expand to seven models from five.

Demand will be stoked by the all-new third generation Cayman coupe, rolled out at the Los Angeles show in November, and forthcoming variants of the new, seventh-generation 911, von Platen said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
