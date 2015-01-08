FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche may boost sales to 200,000 cars this year -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 8, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Porsche may boost sales to 200,000 cars this year -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Porsche said it will likely increase sales to 200,000 cars or more this year, hitting a long-planned target three years early, after posting record deliveries in 2014.

Sales in December surged 39 percent to 20,644 sports cars and SUVs, boosting full-year deliveries to a record 189,849, a 17 percent gain on 2013 levels, Porsche said on Thursday.

About 34,000 of the 45,000 customers who bought the new Macan compact SUV last year were new to the Porsche brand and previously owned a model from BMW, Mercedes or another rival, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told reporters at the carmaker’s base in Stuttgart, Germany.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Thomas Atkins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.