Porsche says new Macan SUV may become top-selling U.S. model
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Porsche says new Macan SUV may become top-selling U.S. model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - German automaker Porsche said the new Macan compact sports-utility vehicle could become the brand’s top-selling model in the United States this year.

The Macan will have its first full year of availability in 2015 after last year’s launch and sales in the United States, Porsche’s largest market, could match levels of the larger Cayenne SUV which sold 16,000 units in 2014, Porsche’s sales chief, Bernhard Maier, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

Volkswagen-owned Porsche, the No. 2 contributor to VW group profit behind luxury brand Audi, sold 7,241 Macan models in the United States last year.

Separately, Maier reaffirmed expectations that Porsche’s global deliveries will exceed 200,000 cars this year, hitting a long-planned target three years early. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
