September 3, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Porsche says Piech supports Poetsch for VW chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s former chairman Ferdinand Piech backs a move to install VW’s chief financial officer Hans Dieter Poetsch as supervisory board chairman, Porsche Automobil Holding said.

In a statement on Thursday, Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE said: “Hans Dieter Poetsch enjoys the unequivocal support of the entire Porsche SE supervisory board.”

Ferdinand Piech is a member of the supervisory board of Porsche SE, which owns 51 percent of Volkswagen. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
