Italian prosecutors probe local Porsche managers in diesel affair -sources
December 2, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Italian prosecutors probe local Porsche managers in diesel affair -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Porsche’s Italian offices were searched on Wednesday after prosecutors opened a probe against eight managers at the German premium carmaker for alleged fraud in connection with parent Volkswagen’s admission to cheating in emissions tests, two investigative sources said.

A Porsche Italia spokesman confirmed the search at the company’s headquarters in Padua, northern Italy, but could not confirm whether any local managers were under investigation.

“It’s an investigation like the one conducted at Volkswagen Italia and Lamborghini, which all fall under the procedures linked to the ‘dieselgate’ affair,” he said. “It’s all very clear and transparent, there is nothing shocking.”

In October, Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into local managers at Volkswagen and its sportscar business Lamborghini in connection with the emissions cheating scandal and police conducted searches at the head offices of both companies.

Reporting by Sara Rossi and Agnieszka Flak

