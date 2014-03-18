Porsche SE cannot rule out acquisition in 2014 -CFO

STUTTGART, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - Porsche SE finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday he could not rule out that the German holding company would make an acquisition this year.

Porsche SE, whose sole asset is its majority stake in Volkswagen, has been looking for possible targets along the automotive value chain. Net liquidity rose 2 percent last year to 2.61 billion euros, the company said at its annual press conference at Stuttgart headquarters.