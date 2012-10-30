FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche SE to use bulk of cash for acquisitions
October 30, 2012

Porsche SE to use bulk of cash for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use most of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions in businesses linked to the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Ever since selling a majority in Porsche sports cars to Volkswagen in August, the Stuttgart-based company has become a pure financial holding whose value depends mainly on the market capitalisation of VW and its cash pile.

Porsche SE owns 32.2 percent of the outstanding stock in Volkswagen. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

