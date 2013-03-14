FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agency gets 5 early proposals for $3.6 bln N.Y. airport project
March 14, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Agency gets 5 early proposals for $3.6 bln N.Y. airport project

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has received five preliminary submissions for a $3.6 billion project to replace the central terminal building at New York’s LaGuardia airport, the Port Authority said on Thursday.

“The Port Authority is reviewing five qualification submissions from companies for the LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Building project, but has not yet finalized the process. We will make further information available at the appropriate time,” said spokesman Ron Marsico.

The $3.6 billion redevelopment consists of a new $2.4 billion terminal and $1.2 billion in infrastructure, and is slated to start in the first quarter of 2014. The process is intended to prequalify candidates before they submit concrete proposals.

The Port Authority, an interstate agency run by New York and New Jersey, is responsible for operating five airports in the region as well as New York’s sea port, several bridges and tunnels and other travel infrastructure.

