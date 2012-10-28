FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PATH service to be suspended beginning midnight-port authorit of ny and nj
#Market News
October 28, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-PATH service to be suspended beginning midnight-port authorit of ny and nj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - * PATH service to be suspended beginning midnight-port authorit of ny and nj * Airlines expected to cease flight activity tonight at port authortiy’s 5

major airports-port authorit of ny and nj * Ny/nj tunnel and bridge closures are being evaluated-port authorit of ny and

nj * American airlines and united airlines already indicated they will cease

flight activity at five major ny/nj airports-port authorit of ny and nj * Delta air lines, JetBlue Airways usairways and other carriers are expected to

make announcements later today-port authorit of ny and nj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
