Prosecutors subpoenas NY-NJ agency records on World Trade Center deal

April 9 (Reuters) - Manhattan prosecutors have asked New York and New Jersey’s bi-state transportation agency for records that could shed light on whether politics played an inappropriate role in awarding the contract to run the observation deck at One World Trade Center.

The contract came under scrutiny after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate, traveled to Texas for a Jan. 4 Dallas Cowboys game. The trip was paid for by team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys, in turn, are part owner of Legends Hospitality, the company chosen to develop and operate the observation deck atop One World Trade Center.

The procurement process for that contract is the latest in a series of issues being probed by different criminal prosecutors since the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

The scandal placed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the center of a firestorm over allegations that Christie loyalists garnered political support through bullying tactics.

In the Bridgegate case, Christie’s aides inside and outside the Port Authority allegedly engineered a 2013 traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge as an act of political retaliation against a local mayor. Christie has denied any connection to the traffic jam.

The World Trade Center site is also owned by the Port Authority, whose leadership is selected by the governors of both states.

The newest subpoena, from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, into the Legends’ contract was disclosed in a bond document on Tuesday. It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The disclosure did not make clear exactly what records prosecutors were seeking or why, only that their subpoenas pertained to the “procurement process for the award of the lease for the One World Trade Center observation deck.”

Asked for further comment, Erica Dumas, a Port Authority spokeswoman, said the agency does not discuss pending litigation. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)