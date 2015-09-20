FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian home healthcare provider Portea gets $37.5 mln funding
September 20, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indian home healthcare provider Portea gets $37.5 mln funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian home healthcare provider Portea Medical said on Sunday it had received $37.5 million for business expansion in its latest funding round, led by venture capital firm Accel Partners.

International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, and existing investors Qualcomm Ventures and Ventureast also participated in the funding round, Portea said in a statement. Accel had also previously invested in the company.

Portea, which currently operates in 24 Indian cities and four Malaysian cities, plans to add 5,000 employees over the next 18 months to its current roll of more than 3,000 as part of its expansion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

