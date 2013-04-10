FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porter Airlines plans to buy CS100 jets, expand routes-CEO memo
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Porter Airlines plans to buy CS100 jets, expand routes-CEO memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian carrier Porter Airlines will announce on Wednesday that it plans to add new Bombardier Inc CS100 jets to its fleet and expand the destinations it serves across North America, a Porter source told Reuters, citing a memo from the carrier’s chief executive.

Porter CEO Robert Deluce, who will announce the privately-held airline’s expansion plans at a press conference later this morning, also said in the memo the CS100 jets are expected to enter into service in 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.