Porter Airlines plans to buy CS100 jets, expand routes-CEO memo

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian carrier Porter Airlines will announce on Wednesday that it plans to add new Bombardier Inc CS100 jets to its fleet and expand the destinations it serves across North America, a Porter source told Reuters, citing a memo from the carrier’s chief executive.

Porter CEO Robert Deluce, who will announce the privately-held airline’s expansion plans at a press conference later this morning, also said in the memo the CS100 jets are expected to enter into service in 2016.