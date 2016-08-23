Judge trims claims in lawsuit over debt collection tactics

Portfolio Recovery Associates, one of country's largest debt collectors, must face claims it violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by using false affidavits against consumers that it sued over unpaid bills, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said in his decision on Monday that plaintiffs adequately alleged misleading conduct by Portfolio under the FDCPA. The affidavits could lead borrowers to believe Portfolio had evidence their debt was valid, and plaintiffs had alleged that was not the case, the judge said.

