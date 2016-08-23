FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge trims claims in lawsuit over debt collection tactics
August 23, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Judge trims claims in lawsuit over debt collection tactics

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Portfolio Recovery Associates, one of country's largest debt collectors, must face claims it violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by using false affidavits against consumers that it sued over unpaid bills, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said in his decision on Monday that plaintiffs adequately alleged misleading conduct by Portfolio under the FDCPA. The affidavits could lead borrowers to believe Portfolio had evidence their debt was valid, and plaintiffs had alleged that was not the case, the judge said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bkiKWS

