6th Circuit rejects debt collector's effort to moot lawsuit

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing Portfolio Recovery Associates of suing consumers over time-barred debt, finding the debt collection agency did not end the case by offering a settlement to the named plaintiff.

The trial judge in Kentucky had entered a final judgment awarding $1,501 plus legal expenses to the named plaintiff, Kentucky resident Sean Conway, finding the case was moot because the offered amount more than satisfied the demands for individual compensation in his complaint. Conway never accepted the offer.

