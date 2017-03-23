FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portfolio Recovery hit with debt collection lawsuit
March 23, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Portfolio Recovery hit with debt collection lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Portfolio Recovery Associates, one of the nation's largest debt collectors, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating state and federal laws by making auto-dialed, or robocalls to thousands of consumers' cellphones without consent.

Filed on Wednesday in Dallas federal court, the lawsuit said Portfolio Recovery also failed to identify itself as a debt collector and in some cases continued to call after it was asked to stop.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mxi3l9

