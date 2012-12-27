FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Vinci bid expected to win Portugal's ANA-sources
December 27, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Vinci bid expected to win Portugal's ANA-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts with no changes to text)

LONDON/LISBON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French construction group Vinci is expected to win a bidding race for Portuguese airports operator ANA, with a deal that could help indebted Portugal raise up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion), three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The people told Reuters on Thursday that Vinci had been chosen from four final contenders, including Fraport of Germany, Zurich airport operator Flughafen and Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion America.

“The Vinci offer is so high that it was placed at the top of the list for the cabinet to evaluate. The preliminary evaluation was to recommend Vinci, for its financial bid and overall parameters. But the decision is with the cabinet,” one of the people said.

Portuguese government officials said the cabinet was still in a meeting and had no immediate comment.

Vinci declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
