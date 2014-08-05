FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit at Brazil's Porto Seguro in line with poll estimates
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Profit at Brazil's Porto Seguro in line with poll estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Porto Seguro SA, Brazil’s largest independent insurer, reported a second-quarter profit in line with analyst expectations after financial income rose.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, the São Paulo-based company said recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, came in at 219 million reais ($96 million) in the quarter, compared with 218 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Shares rose 1 percent in early Tuesday trading.

Underwritten premiums rose 12.4 percent on an annual basis, totaling 3.04 billion reais. Higher interest rates helped Porto Seguro earn 226 million reais in equity income, or 91.7 percent more than a year earlier. Porto Seguro’s combined ratio, which measures the profitability of an insurer’s core business, rose to 95.9 percent, or 1.4 percentage point more than a year earlier. A gain in the combined ratio means that the profitability of the insurance unit eroded.

Recurring return on equity, a broader gauge of profitability, remained fairly stable at 18.1 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.