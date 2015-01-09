FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portola's drug reverses effect of J&J's blood thinner Xarelto
January 9, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Portola's drug reverses effect of J&J's blood thinner Xarelto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug met the main goal of reversing the effect of Johnson & Johnson’s blood thinner, Xarelto, in a late-stage study.

Data showed that an intravenous shot of the drug, andexanet alfa, immediately reversed the anticoagulation activity of Xarelto in healthy volunteers aged 50-75 years.

Further data on the study is expected in mid-2015, Portola said on Friday.

Portola said in October that the drug was effective in reversing the effect of Eliquis, an anti-clotting drug by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
