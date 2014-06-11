FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portola Pharma's lead drug meets main goal in mid-stage study
June 11, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Portola Pharma's lead drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals said its experimental drug reversed the effect of a generic blood thinner in a mid-stage study, indicating the drug would allow coagulation in cases of excessive bleeding or urgent surgery.

The company’s shares rose 7 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, andexanet alfa, was well tolerated in the study and no serious adverse events were reported, Portola said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

