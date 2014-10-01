FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portola Pharma drug reverses effect of anti-clotting drugs in study
October 1, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Portola Pharma drug reverses effect of anti-clotting drugs in study

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug met the main goal of reversing the effect of anti-coagulant drugs in a late-stage study.

Data showed that an intravenous shot of the drug, andexanet alfa, immediately reversed the effect of Eliquis, an anti-clotting drug by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc.

Andexanet alfa is also being tested against Xarelto, a drug made by Bayer Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson’s unit Janssen, Portola said in a statement. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

