UPDATE 3-Portugal expected to pass 3rd 'troika' review

* Officials to highlight Portugal different to Greece

* Review focusing on reforms

By Axel Bugge

LISBON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Portugal will present the results on Tuesday of the third ‘troika’ review of its performance under a 78-billion-euro bailout and is expected to glean high marks for economic reform and cost-cutting efforts.

European Union, European Central Bank and IMF officials have spent about two weeks in Lisbon carrying out the review and are likely to give a positive assessment, approving payment of the next 14-billion-euro tranche of the bailout.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT on Tuesday to present the findings, his ministry said.

With Europe fresh from agreeing a second bailout for troubled Greece, economists say the euro zone is eager to be able to point to a success story and to show that Athens’ economic woes are unique.

“I would be surprised if they didn’t approve it,” said Brian Barry, an analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London. “There still exists goodwill for Portugal.”

An increasing number of economists say Portugal may need more emergency funding or even be forced eventually to restructure its debts like Athens. But the government has ruled that out, saying it needs neither more money nor more time.

The head of the opposition Socialists broke ranks with that political consensus last week, saying Portugal needed longer to hit the fiscal goals under the bailout.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has been quoted as saying Germany would be willing to adjust Portugal’s bailout plan.

In a reflection of those concerns, the country’s borrowing costs have failed to fall in the same way as those of Spain and Italy have this year, showing investors expect more trouble ahead and the probable need for a second bailout.

Portugal’s 10-year yields rose about 15 basis points on Monday to 12.95 percent - a level considered unsustainable - while Italian and Spanish yields fell to between 5 and 6 percent.

“When it comes to Portugal, the question remains whether they will be able to foster growth,” said Barry. “Considering what’s going on in Greece, I think markets will wait for fundamentals to improve before yields come down.”

Portugal’s centre-right government has raced ahead with reforms of the uncompetitive economy in recent weeks, especially of its rigid labour market, in an effort to win approval from creditors and ensure the country can ride out its debt crisis.

But deep spending cuts, including the elimination of two months’ of civil servants’ wages, and across-the-board tax hikes has sent Portugal into its deepest recession since the 1970s with record unemployment as austerity imposed by the bailout saps confidence.

Nobel prize-winning economist and columnist Paul Krugman, in Lisbon to receive an honorary degree, praised Portugal’s efforts but warned that if it falls short of fiscal goals it should “push back against more austerity.”

“Portugal is doing everything it is being asked to do,” Krugman said.

Under the bailout, Portugal must cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.9 percent last year -- a goal which was only met thanks to a one-off transfer of banks’ pension funds to the state.

It was not immediately clear if officials’ from the ‘troika’ will also hold a news conference as they have done after each of the previous reviews.