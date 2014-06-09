Portugal prime minister says bailout is over

LISBON, June 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s bailout is over and will not be reopened by the rejection by the country’s constitutional court of a series of austerity measures, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday.

“The assistance programme was concluded on May 17 and I don’t intend to reopen it,” the prime minister told journalists.

The prime minister reiterated the country’s budget deficit goals of 4 percent of gross domestic product this year and 2.5 percent next year.

The constitutional court’s rejection of measures could risk the country’s budget goals because they have a fiscal cost of up to 700 million euros. The government is currently considering alternative measures.