FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal prime minister says bailout is over
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal prime minister says bailout is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s bailout is over and will not be reopened by the rejection by the country’s constitutional court of a series of austerity measures, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday.

“The assistance programme was concluded on May 17 and I don’t intend to reopen it,” the prime minister told journalists.

The prime minister reiterated the country’s budget deficit goals of 4 percent of gross domestic product this year and 2.5 percent next year.

The constitutional court’s rejection of measures could risk the country’s budget goals because they have a fiscal cost of up to 700 million euros. The government is currently considering alternative measures.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.