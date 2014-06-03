FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM says last tranche of bailout at risk
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal PM says last tranche of bailout at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s creditors cannot pay the last tranche of the country’s bailout before a rejection by the supreme court of a series of austerity measures is resolved, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Tuesday.

“The (bailout) programme ended now,” Passos Coelho told journalists, adding that the last payment depended on the conditions included in the last evaluation of the economy by the IMF and the European Union under the bailout.

“As there was a change in these conditions, now evidently this payment can only take place when this situation is overcome,” he said.

Formally, Portugal’s 78-billion-euro bailout ended in the middle of May.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
