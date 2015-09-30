Portugal Banco BPI spins off Africa unit to limit risks

LISBON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, plans to spin off its banking assets in Angola and Mozambique into a separate entity to limit its exposure to risks mainly in Angola, BPI said on Wednesday.

The new entity will comprise BPI’s 50.1 percent stake in Angola’s BFA, a 30 percent in Banco Commercial e de Investimentos in Mozambique and all of its Mozambican unit BPI Mozambique.

The board said it will call a shareholder meeting to approve the split in which BPI shareholders will get one share in the new entity per each stock they hold in BPI. The shares would be listed on Lisbon’s Euronext bourse.

BPI said it has already been approached by a potential investor interested in a minority stake in BFA.

The bank has faced pressure over Angola since new European Union regulations came into effect late last year under which Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered as risky assets to be fully provisioned for under EU rules.