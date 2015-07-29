Portugal's Banco BPI first-half net profit beats expectations

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected net profit in the first half of 2015, boosted by international operations.

Net profit reached 76.2 million euros ($84 million), compared with a net loss of 106.6 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a first-half net profit of 65 million euros.

The bank said net profit at overseas operations rose 40 percent and accounted for nearly all of the total net.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 40 percent to 331 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to the state, which BPI concluded last June. The average forecast was 307 million euros.

The bank’s capital ratios, measured by common equity Tier 1, rose to 9.1 percent from 8.6 percent six months ago on a fully-implemented basis, and to 10.5 percent from 10.2 percent on a phasing-in basis.