Portugal Banco BPI swings to first-half loss from year-ago profit

LISBON, July 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s third-largest listed bank BPI posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss after a year-ago profit due to forced sovereign debt sales meant to comply with new European rules.

The bank said it lost a net 106.6 million euros ($143.5 million) in January-June 2014, while a year ago it had a profit of 59 million euros.

BPI’s net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits - was steady at 236.5 million euros in the period. ($1 = 0.7428 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)