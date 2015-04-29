FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's Banco BPI returns to profit in first quarter
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal's Banco BPI returns to profit in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, posted on Wednesday a slightly higher than expected net profit in the first quarter after five straight quarters of losses largely thanks to its overseas operations in Africa.

BPI, which is the target of a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank, reported a net profit of 30.9 million euros after a year-ago loss of 105 million. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a quarterly profit of 24 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 38 percent to 154 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to the state, which BPI concluded last June. The average forecast was 139 million. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)

