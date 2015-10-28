FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's BPI net profit beats forecast after year-ago loss
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal's BPI net profit beats forecast after year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, on Wednesday swung to a higher-than-expected net profit in the first nine months of 2015 from a year-ago loss, as recovering domestic activities added to strong results abroad.

Net profit reached 151 million euros ($167 million), compared with a net loss of 114 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a nine-month net profit of 115 million euros.

The Portuguese operation had a net profit of 38.9 million euros in the period after a year-ago loss of nearly 200 million.

The bank said net profit at overseas operations rose 35 percent to 112 million euros.

Total net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 31 percent to 494 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to the state. The average forecast was 502 million euros.

The bank’s capital ratios, measured by common equity Tier 1, rose to 9.3 percent from 9.1 percent in June and 8.6 percent at on a fully-implemented basis, and reached 10.6 percent on a phasing-in basis.

$1 = 0.9035 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.