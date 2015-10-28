Portugal's BPI net profit beats forecast after year-ago loss

LISBON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, on Wednesday swung to a higher-than-expected net profit in the first nine months of 2015 from a year-ago loss, as recovering domestic activities added to strong results abroad.

Net profit reached 151 million euros ($167 million), compared with a net loss of 114 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a nine-month net profit of 115 million euros.

The Portuguese operation had a net profit of 38.9 million euros in the period after a year-ago loss of nearly 200 million.

The bank said net profit at overseas operations rose 35 percent to 112 million euros.

Total net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 31 percent to 494 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to the state. The average forecast was 502 million euros.

The bank’s capital ratios, measured by common equity Tier 1, rose to 9.3 percent from 9.1 percent in June and 8.6 percent at on a fully-implemented basis, and reached 10.6 percent on a phasing-in basis.