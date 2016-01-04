FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's Unitel offers to buy 10 pct of BPI unit
January 4, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Angola's Unitel offers to buy 10 pct of BPI unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Angola’s Unitel has rejected Portuguese bank Banco BPI’s plans to spin off its African assets and instead offered to buy 10 percent of BPI’s Angolan operation BFA.

In a letter on Sunday to BPI, Unitel said it had offered 140 million euros for a 10-percent of BFA, in which it already holds a 49.9 percent stake.

“We affirm a firm proposal for the purchase (of 10 percent) and for a revision of the shareholder agreement, which is valid until the end of January 2016,” Unitel said.

BPI said in September it wanted to spin off African assets, which primarily consist of the BFA operation.

Isabel dos Santos, who controls Unitel and holds a 18.6 percent stake in BPI, has refused to give her consent to BPI’s proposed spin-off its African operations.

Shares in BPI were up 3.57 percent at 1.13 euros per share at 1000 GMT.

Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; writing by Axel Bugge; editing by Jason Neely

