CORRECTED-Portugal's Novo Banco bond switch "clearly" credit event - market participant to ISDA

(Corrects to show comments came from a question by market participant to ISDA, paras 1, 3 and 5)

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A market participant has asked an ISDA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee to rule on Portugal’s recent transfer of bonds from “good bank” Novo Banco back to Banco Espirito Santo (BES), saying it should be classed as a “credit event”.

Late last month the Bank of Portugal approved a transfer of bonds from Novo Banco back to BES from which Novo was created from in 2014. It is a measure designed to plug a 1.4 billion euro hole in the bank’s finances identified by the European Central Bank but has caused grumbles among bondholders.

“The actions taken by the Resolution Authority are clearly covered by the Governmental Intervention Credit Event. Each element of that Credit Event has been satisfied squarely and unequivocally,” said one of the requests to the ISDA committee, which decides whether a default has taken place.

“Protection buyers of CDS under the Definitions have a reasonable expectation that they are hedged against this bail-in risk,” it said, adding that if CDS weren’t paid out, it would diminish their reputation as insurance policies for bond buyers.

The ISDA committee is yet to make a formal decision on the case, which will effectively be conducted by a vote.

Novo Banco was created from Portugal’s second-largest lender BES after it crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family, a major banking casualty of the euro zone’s financial crisis.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s determinations committees are made of a group of bond market participants. Their decisions govern whether Credit Default Swaps pay out to those those who bought them as insurance.