Credito Agricole to reduce holding in BES

LISBON, May 27 (Reuters) - French bank Credito Agricole expects to reduce its holding in Portugal’s largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, to about 15 percent from 20.1 percent through dilution in a rights issue by BES, BES said on Tuesday.

Credito Agricole and Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) - a large holding company in BES’ - will also offer up to 999.6 million of their rights in BES’ capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding process to investors, a statement from BES said.

ESFG and Credito Agricole will not sell any further rights or shares in BES for 180 days after the settlement of BES’ rights issue next month.

ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue will be about 40 percent, the statement said.