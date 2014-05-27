FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credito Agricole to reduce holding in BES
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Credito Agricole to reduce holding in BES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 27 (Reuters) - French bank Credito Agricole expects to reduce its holding in Portugal’s largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, to about 15 percent from 20.1 percent through dilution in a rights issue by BES, BES said on Tuesday.

Credito Agricole and Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) - a large holding company in BES’ - will also offer up to 999.6 million of their rights in BES’ capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding process to investors, a statement from BES said.

ESFG and Credito Agricole will not sell any further rights or shares in BES for 180 days after the settlement of BES’ rights issue next month.

ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue will be about 40 percent, the statement said.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.