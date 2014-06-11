FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BES concludes capital hike of 1.045 bln euros
June 11, 2014

Portugal's BES concludes capital hike of 1.045 bln euros

LISBON, June 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, has successfully raised 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion) of new capital, the bank said on Wednesday.

The result showed the bank managed to convince investors that “material irregularities” found at a holding company of the Espirito Santo family, which controls the bank, have been isolated from Banco Espirito Santo (BES).

BES said in a statement it sold 99.45 percent of all the rights in the subscription period, with the rest sold through subsequent demand.

Shares in BES have risen 15 percent since May 28, the day the rights in the capital hike started to trade, which indicated strong demand for the capital raising, analysts said.

The new shares were priced at 0.65 euros, or a 34 percent discount to the share price at the time of the announcement of the rights issue last month.

Shares in BES were 2.7 percent lower at 1.081 euros a share on at 0934 GMT on Wednesday.

The chief executive at BES has said he knew nothing about the irregularities at the holding company, Espirito Santo International - a holding company registered in Luxembourg.

$1 = 0.7345 euros Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Laura Noonan

