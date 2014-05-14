Portugal's BES submitted plan for capital increase- regulator

LISBON, May 14 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo (BES) , Portugal’s second largest listed bank, has submitted a plan for a capital increase to the country’s CMVM markets regulator, a spokeswoman at the regulator said on Wednesday.

“CMVM is analysing an operation for a capital increase by BES,” the spokeswoman told Reuters without providing any further details.

Business daily Diario Economico reported on Wednesday that the bank was preparing a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros. The bank’s shares slumped 8.2 percent on expectations of the operation. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)