FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banif seeks to sell Brazil unit by year-end
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

Banif seeks to sell Brazil unit by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s fourth-largest listed bank, Banif, plans to sell its Brazilian subsidiary by the end of this year and has picked Credit Suisse as an advisor for the sale, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the Brazilian unit has 600 million euros in assets after the Portuguese bank has written off 200 million euros in impairments there, and a work force of 150 people.

“The selling process will be launched in October and the goal is to sell the Brazil unit by the end of the year,” he said. “There is interest. Those interested at the moment are Brazilians,” he added.

The bank, which had to resort to a capital increase, including with the help of state funds, is also seeking to sell a smaller subsidiary in Cape Verde, the spokesman added. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.