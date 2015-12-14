FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Portugal's Banif denies plan for state intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banif denied on Monday there were plans for a state rescue of the bank, though a plan to find a strategic investor to buy the government’s holding in Banif was still going ahead.

“Any scenario of a resolution or the imposition of a administrative measure makes no sense,” Banif said in a statement.

“The board reaffirms the ongoing open and competitive process of selling the state’s stake in Banif, in which several international investors are involved.”

Shares in Banif plunged 35 percent on Monday after television station TVI 24 reported that the state was preparing to take over the bank this week, partly reversing Friday’s surge on news it was looking for a strategic investor.

The bank’s shares hit a record low last Thursday amid growing concerns it may be unable to pay back loans injected by the state during Portugal’s debt crisis, which left the government holding 60.5 percent of the bank. (Reporting by Axel Bugge; editing by David Clarke)

