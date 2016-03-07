FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Portugal's head of bank supervision resigns after Banif rescue
March 7, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Bank of Portugal's head of bank supervision resigns after Banif rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 7 (Reuters) - The head of banking supervision for the Bank of Portugal has resigned, the central bank said on Monday, following the 2.2-billion-euro state rescue in December of Madeira-based bank Banif.

Antonio Varela headed the Bank of Portugal’s bank supervision department since September 2014. Before that, he had represented the state on Banif’s board after an injection of 1.1 billion euros in public funds in 2013.

The central bank said in a statement that Varela had presented his resignation, without further comment.

The state’s cash injection into Banif in 2013 made it the largest shareholder of the bank, with a 60.5 percent stake, before it had to be rescued in December.

Banif collapsed after it was unable to pay off debts and service payments to the state. Its rescue included the sale of its healthy assets to Spain’s Santander for 150 million euros.

Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
