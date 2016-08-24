EU, Portugal agree on recapitalisation for bank CGD

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had reached an agreement in principle with Portugal over the recapitalisation on market terms of Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos - the country's largest lender.

Under the terms of the deal, Portugal will inject up to 2.7 billion euros ($3.05 billion) in capital into CGD, transfer its ParCaixa shares to CGD and convert 900 million euros of contingent instruments into equity. CGD has also committed to raising 1 billion euros of capital of subordinated debt.

A spokeswoman for the commission said that the planned recapitalisation would occur on market terms, with sufficiently high expected return for the state, so it is not considered state aid. The plan is yet to be formalised and approved by the College of Commissioners. ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)