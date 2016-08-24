FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU, Portugal agree on recapitalisation for bank CGD
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

EU, Portugal agree on recapitalisation for bank CGD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had reached an agreement in principle with Portugal over the recapitalisation on market terms of Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos - the country's largest lender.

Under the terms of the deal, Portugal will inject up to 2.7 billion euros ($3.05 billion) in capital into CGD, transfer its ParCaixa shares to CGD and convert 900 million euros of contingent instruments into equity. CGD has also committed to raising 1 billion euros of capital of subordinated debt.

A spokeswoman for the commission said that the planned recapitalisation would occur on market terms, with sufficiently high expected return for the state, so it is not considered state aid. The plan is yet to be formalised and approved by the College of Commissioners. ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.