UPDATE 1-Portugal c.bank welcomes bank deposit rise but warns of risks

* Deposits up, contrary to Greece, but bad loans rising

* Risks from recession, contagion high

* Banks expected to meet capital targets (Adds quotes, details throughout)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, May 29 (Reuters) - Deposits in Portuguese banks have kept rising this year even as the euro zone debt crisis grinds on, in a sign of trust in the country’s banks, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday, but it warned of high domestic and outside risks to the bailed-out nation.

In Greece - at the centre of the EU storm over whether it will honour the terms of its own international bailout - worried depositors have started to withdraw their savings from banks.

Economists fear the same could happen in other peripheral European countries, especially if Athens leaves the euro.

Even as Portuguese deposit growth has slowed from last year, the overall upward trend pointed to “a strong confidence among households in the robustness of the national banking system,” the Bank of Portugal said in its biannual financial stability report.

Portugal is implementing painful austerity measures under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

On a darker note, bad loans have risen to euro lifetime highs as Portugal struggles with its worst recession since the 1970s after tax hikes and spending cuts demanded by its bailout. The bank said “it is to be expected that this situation (bad loans increase) will intensify in 2012”.

It said the recession that started last year brought higher credit risks due to the deterioration of the financial situation of households and companies. The government expects the economy to slump 3 percent this year after last year’s 1.6 percent drop.

The document said there is also “a very strong contagion risk from adverse developments at the international level ... recently exacerbated by links between the banking system and sovereign risk in a growing number of euro zone countries.”

Investors are currently fretting about problems at Spain’s banks aggravating its neighbour’s debt problems.

The increase in Portuguese deposits, which has improved liquidity in the banking system, came mainly from clients divesting their holdings in pension and investment funds, a trend the bank said is likely to eventually dissipate. But it said the main positive was the overall confidence in the banks.

The Bank of Portugal said it expected the country’s banks to meet a 9 percent target for their core Tier 1 capital ratio by the end of June as required by the European Banking Authority. The banks also have to hit a 10 percent core Tier 1 target by year-end under the terms of the bailout.

Rising deposits have made a strong contribution to a reduction of the loan-deposit ratio in the Portuguese banking system, to 135 percent in late 2011 from a record of about 165 percent set in June 2010. Banks have to reduce the ratios further to 120 percent by the end of 2014.

The share of client deposits among sources of financing for banks rose to 53 percent last year from 48 percent in 2010, leaving emergency liquidity provided by the European Central Bank in the second spot, the report said.

Portuguese banks have become heavily dependent on ECB liquidity after being squeezed out of the interbank funding market as its sovereign debt crisis broke out in 2010. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson)