March 5, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Banco BPI recommends shareholders reject Caixabank bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, March 5 (Reuters) - Banco BPI’s board of directors recommended on Thursday that shareholders reject a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank, saying an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros per share, far above the bid price of 1.329 euros per share.

The recommendation by the board comes days after Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, BPI’s second largest shareholder, launched a plan to thwart Caixabank’s takeover bid by proposing that BPI instead seek to merge with local rival Millennium bcp.

BPI said in a statement that the takeover bid by Caixabank, which is BPI’s largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, does not reflect the true value of BPI.

It said a bid price of 2.04 euros per share would reflect the real value of the bank, but when synergies from the takeover are included, the bid price should rise to 2.26 euros per share.

Caixabank was not present at the board meeting to discuss the bid as it is an interested party in the process and therefore is not allowed to be present under Portuguese corporate rules.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

