FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Banco BPI recommends shareholders reject Caixabank bid
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 5, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Banco BPI recommends shareholders reject Caixabank bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details)

LISBON, March 5 (Reuters) - Banco BPI’s board of directors recommended on Thursday that shareholders reject a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank, saying an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros per share, far above the bid price of 1.329 euros.

The recommendation comes days after Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, BPI’s second largest shareholder, launched a plan to thwart Caixabank’s takeover bid by proposing that BPI instead seek to merge with local rival Millennium bcp.

Caixabank, BPI’s largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, launched a takeover bid for BPI last month, which would value the rest of BPI at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)

BPI said in a statement the takeover price by Caixabank “does not reflect the real value of BPI corresponding to the aggregate value of its domestic and international activities, nor does it share with shareholders the synergies announced by the bidder.”

It said a bid price of 2.04 euros per share would reflect the real value of the bank, but when the synergies from the takeover are included, the bid price should rise to 2.26 euros per share.

BPI’s shares already trade far above the bid prize. They closed 0.97 percent higher at 1.458 euros a share on Thursday.

Caixabank was not present at the board meeting to discuss the bid as it is an interested party in the process and therefore is not allowed to be present under Portuguese corporate rules. But all those present at the board meeting rejected the takeover bid.

Dos Santos, who owns 18.6 percent of BPI, said this week Caixabank’s prize did not reflect the bank’s real value. But she has said her stake in the Portuguese bank is “strategic,” suggesting she does not want to sell it.

Irrespective of the BPI board’s rejection of Caixabank’s bid, dos Santos’ stake is probably large enough to reject the bid regardless, analysts say.

Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.