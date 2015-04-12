Dos Santos still pushing for Millennium, BPI merger -executive

LISBON, April 12 (Reuters) - African businesswoman Isabel dos Santos remains committed to a merger between Portugal’s leading listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI , and wants a quick resolution to a takeover bid for BPI by Spain’s Caixabank, the head of her holding company said.

Dos Santos’ holding company, Santoro is the second largest shareholder in BPI after Caixabank SA, and has proposed that BPI vote on lifting a 20 percent cap on shareholders’ voting rights at a shareholder assembly on April 29.

Lifting the cap was the condition established by Caixabank when it launched the bid for BPI in February. Eliminating the cap would enable Caixabank, which holds 44.1 percent of BPI, to vote its full holding in BPI.

Santoro owns 18.6 percent of BPI.

Mario Silva, chief executive of Santoro, said dos Santos has “not changed her position” in believing that a merger between Millennium and BPI is the best solution, and is pushing for a quick vote on changing the statutes to end uncertainty.

“Its not in the interest of the institution (BPI), of its shareholders and its diverse stakeholders that it faces limitations in what it can do for an unjustified and limitless time period,” Silva told Reuters.

“As such, it is important to get quick clarification by shareholders on the lifting of the voting cap and thereby avoiding the extension of the takeover bid without justification.”

To alter BPI’s statutes, shareholders will have to support a change by a two thirds majority. If previous Portuguese shareholder votes are any indication, the head of the shareholder assembly could decide to prevent the Spanish bank from voting on changing the statutes because it has a special interest in the issue. If that happens, dos Santos’ chances to block the change would increase.

BPI’s board has rejected Caixabank’s takeover bid of 1.329 euros a share as too low, and said an adequate price would be 2.26 euros a share. The Spanish bank has said it will maintain its current offer, which is still subject to approval by anti-trust and European regulators.. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves. Writing by Axel Bugge. Editing by Andre Grenon)