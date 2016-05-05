Bank of Portugal study: bad-bank fund must be ceded to finance ministry

LISBON, May 5 (Reuters) - Experts at the Bank of Portugal say the central bank must cede control of the fund set up to deal with failing commercial banks to the finance ministry in order to end any potential conflicts of interest between banking supervision and selling banks.

They have drafted a study that will contribute to planned changes by the government in banking supervision and might also eventually have an impact on the planned sale of Novo Banco which is now being handled by the central bank.

“The legal framework should be altered so that the bank resolution fund stops being dependent on the central bank and passes to the sphere of the finance ministry, with guarantees of independence,” the study said in one of its recommendations.

Under Portugal’s legal framework, the central bank carries out supervision, winding down and selling of failed banks.

Novo Banco was created in August 2014 after a 4.9-billion-euro ($5.6-billion) rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES).

Novo Banco needs to recover money - mostly lent to it by the state - from the rescue of BES when Novo Banco is sold. While the resolution fund is run by the central bank, Novo Banco is technically owned by Portugal’s commercial banks.

An attempt to sell Novo Banco last year failed after bids came in too low and the central bank relaunched the sale process earlier this year.

The study said executives at the resolution fund should lead the process of selling banks themselves and control the management of banks after they have been rescued.

The rescue of BES and the subsequent 2.2-billion-euro bail-out of Madeira-based bank Banif in December have prompted close scrutiny of Portugal’s banking sector and the decisions made by the authorities in carrying out those processes. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Louise Ireland)