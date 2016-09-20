Portugal government sees banks healthier this year

LISBON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks will end this year more capitalised and in better shape than a year ago, which will allow them to decide whether they want to set up a vehicle for bad loans to clean up the banking system, the treasury secretary said on Tuesday.

"We believe that at the end of this year we will have a banking system in a much healthier situation, way better than a year ago," Ricardo Mourinho Felix told reporters.

"Starting from there, it will also be up to the banks to decide how to proceed with cleaning up non-performing assets.

"The creation of a vehicle could be a more efficient way of recovering those assets as it allows to use synergies, to reduce fixed costs," he added.

Portugal is still reeling from two bank rescues in 2014 and 2015 that have undermined investor confidence.

Sentiment has improved slightly since the government last month negotiated a recapitalisation -- on market terms -- of ailing state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, which is mired in bad loans.

With investors worried about an economic slowdown and Portugal's ability to meet its European fiscal goals, however, entrenched doubts about the health of the banking sector have contributed to a recent sharp rise in Portuguese bond yields.

The Bank of Portugal has long advocated a common mechanism that would allow banks to offload bad loans and unprofitable assets, preferably following the Italian model for a bailout fund that acts like a backstop investor in weaker banks. But it has said the plan faces many European-level restrictions.

"Joining this vehicle has to be something that banks consider useful, not something that is forced or imposed on them," Mourinho Felix said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)