Portuguese banks in dire need of capital hikes -central banker

LISBON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks face a critical need of additional capital and have to alter their business model to become more profitable in a low interest rate environment, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Monday.

"Banks are confronted with non-performing loans that will consume capital to get sorted out ... Banks are in critical need of capital increases to switch to a new business model," he told a conference in Lisbon.

He said, however, that the stability of deposits showed sufficient confidence in the country's banking system despite two bank rescues in 2014 and 2015 by the state.