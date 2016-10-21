Portugal preparing "systemic measure" for banks' bad loans -PM

LISBON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese authorities are preparing a "systemic measure" to tackle the banking sector's huge pile of bad loans, without the use of public funds, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a television interview.

Speaking to TVI channel, he said the measure will "alleviate banks' balance sheets and allow for prudent management" that will be positive for the economy, removing obstacles to the financing of companies and loans to households.

Costa did not give more details of the planned approach, saying only that "it will not be a bank, nor bad bank."

"We are working with the Bank of Portugal to have a systemic measure soon that can be applied to all of the national banking system ... I cannot commit in terms of timetable," he said.

A rise in non-performing loans following Portugal's debt crisis and recession in 2011-13 has plagued the country's banking system, which is still reeling from two bank rescues by the state in 2014 and 2015.

Costa reiterated that he expected banks to have overcome their more pressing problems by the end of the year with the planned recapitalisation of the state-owned CGD and foreign investors shoring up the largest listed banks Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.

The Bank of Portugal has long advocated a common mechanism that would allow banks to offload bad loans and unprofitable assets, preferably following the Italian model for a bailout fund that acts like a backstop investor in weaker banks.

But the plan faces many European-level restrictions, while the government has argued that such a mechanism, although potentially beneficial, cannot be imposed on banks, which have so far been reluctant to have any "bad bank" solution.

Treasury and Finance Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix said recently that the expected improvements in the capital position of Portuguese banks by the end of the year will allow them to decide whether they want to set up a vehicle for bad loans. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)