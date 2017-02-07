BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO to issue foreign bonds of $500 mln
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
LISBON Feb 7 The fundamentals of the Portuguese banking system will continue to stabilise this year, but profitability will be difficult to improve as credit flow should remain low while massive bad loans remain a concern, Moody's analyst Pepa Mori said on Tuesday.
The ratings agency has a stable outlook for Portuguese banks as a whole, which have been among the most fragile in the euro zone after two bank rescues in 2014 and 2015, for the next 12-18 months.
"Overall, the fundamentals are weak but they are on a stabilizing trend after years of deterioration... Our view is that the trend will continue. That will be the trend for 2017," she told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Lisbon. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves, editing by Axel Bugge)
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Defa