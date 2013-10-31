FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPI confident Portuguese banks to easily pass stress tests
October 31, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

BPI confident Portuguese banks to easily pass stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Banks in bailed-out Portugal are ready for a new round of stress tests being prepared by European authorities for 2014 and by passing them will reinforce investor confidence, the chairman of Banco BPI said on Thursday.

“Portuguese banks are readier than anyone because in the last two years, due to the bailout agreement with the Troika and the way the Bank of Portugal handled the implementation of the deal, banks have already been through an extremely complete analysis of the quality of their loan portfolios,” Artur Santos Silva told reporters.

“I am convinced that this exercise will reinforce confidence in Portugal’s banks,” he added. BPI is the country’s third-largest listed bank. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)

