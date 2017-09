LISBON, July 22 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s largest listed bank, said on Tuesday it has hired Deutsche Bank to advise it on improving its balance sheet structure.

The bank also said U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw acquired a 2.7 percent long position in the bank’s shares through equity swaps on July 14.

Neither D.E. Shaw nor BES were immediately available to comment.